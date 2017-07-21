DPS IDs wrong-way driver killed in crash on SB Loop 101

A wrong-way driver, now identified as Rulon Beazer, is dead and another driver is hospitalized after an overnight collision on Loop 101.

The fatal wrong-way crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on southbound Loop 101 in-between Cactus Road and Thunderbird Road.

"The wrong way vehicle, driven by Rulon Beazer, 29, from Tempe, had collided with another passenger vehicle, the front driver side of his vehicle colliding with the front driver side of the other vehicle," Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said in an email update.

Beazer died at the scene, according to Graves.

The other driver, a male, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Graves said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Loop 101 southbound was closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale for over six hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Southbound Loop 101 reopened just after 6:35 a.m.

Information on whether impairment was a factor was not made available.

L-101 Pima southbound has reopened from Frank Lloyd Wright to Cactus. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/XzGnhknOp3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 21, 2017

101 southbound closed at Frank Lloyd Wright for fatal wrong way wreck. Frontage Rd. open, but heavy. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/lISgTbNp6A — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) July 21, 2017

Tow truck now at fatal wrong way wreck on Loop 101 at Raintree. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Dxegxyfamx — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) July 21, 2017

CLOSED: l-101 Pima SB from Frank Lloyd Wright to Cactus because of an earlier crash. Will remain closed at least 2 more hours. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ydXSV1doo4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 21, 2017

CLOSED: L-101 Pima SB is closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd due to a crash. #PHXtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 21, 2017

