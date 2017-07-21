Rescuers need rescue when Nogales police unit gets stuck in floodwaters

Flash flooding from a monsoon storm in Nogales left at least two homes with water damage and nearly swallowed a police car during a rescue attempt.

Pounding rain began falling around 3 p.m. Thursday and did not let up for a few hours, according to Nogales police Sgt. Robert Fierros. Officers were forced to temporarily close streets near Grand Avenue and Doe Street as canals crested onto roadways.

In the midst of the storm, officers got a call about a family that was stranded on their own property with at least three kids and an elderly woman, Fierros said. None of the family members were having an immediate medical emergency, but with no way out, officers were concerned that medical assistance would not be able to reach them should it become necessary, he said.

With other officers standing by, a police supervisor tried to drive to the family and got stuck in several feet of water.

“The officer decided the best course of action at that point, although it is discouraged to go into swift water, was to use what he had to help these people get across,” Fierros said.

While acknowledging that police always urge the public to avoid crossing moving water, he added, “This was a situation that was a special circumstance.”

Pictures show Fierros, a police spokesman, personally helped get the vehicle out of the water. He said some U.S. Border Patrol agents pitched in with tow ropes, and the whole process took about 40 minutes.

After that, officers stayed with the family and monitored the floodwaters until they reached a manageable level, he said.

