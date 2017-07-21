Woman who caught man spying on her in pet store bathroom shares a warning

A Valley woman who says she caught a guy spying on her in a public bathroom is sharing a word of warning.

Right now, police are still searching for the suspected peeping Tom.

Last week, an innocent errand to pick up more dog food for the new puppy turned into a traumatic experience for Jessica Ellis.

“You get complacent and feeling safe, and secure and when that happens it’s scary,” said Ellis.

While shopping at a Valley PetSmart, she stopped to use the restroom.

“As soon as I shut the door and sat down I heard the door open again,” said Ellis.

She noticed a pile of toilet paper and some sunglasses on the ground pointed in her direction being used to spy on her.

"Super mirrored, polarized lens, and I thought 'Ok I know I didn't see those when I first opened the stall door, those weren't there," she said.

In the reflection, she could see a man in the other stall touching himself.

“And I knew something was terribly wrong and I needed to get out of the bathroom.”

She jumped up, ran out, and looked for an employee. By then, the man was gone.

"You’re just violated, you feel like you’re going into a secure bathroom, in a secure women’s bathroom, and something like that happens and you definitely feel like you’ve been violated,” said Ellis.

But security cameras got get a few blurry images of him.

Police say he's about 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

“I want other women to just keep their eyes open, because if that can happen to me at 9:30 in the morning in a store you wouldn’t expect that to happen in, it can happen anywhere,” said Ellis.

Phoenix police are asking if you know the man in the pictures, you give them or Silent Witness a call at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. They're offering a $1,000 reward.

