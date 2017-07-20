Mayer residents' fears become reality as area gets hit hard by flooding

"It looked like somebody poured tar out in the field, it was just black ooze," Soto said.

He moved extra sandbags around his home, but his work is far from over. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The mud seeped into his house, causing thousands of dollars in damage. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Goodwin Fire scar can be seen from his backyard. That burn area is a big factor in the devastating floods in Mayer, with no vegetation to soak up even minimal rainfall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Wednesday night, Monty Soto came home from a trip to Tucson to hear rushing water in his backyard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office tells 3TV/CBS 5 80 mobile homes were evacuated in Mayer Wednesday night due to flooding. Many other people, living in different parts of Mayer, self-evacuated, like Monty Soto.

"I've got a stool here that belonged to somebody," Soto said. "There's just stuff everywhere."

We have been to Soto’s property next to Big Bug Creek twice in the past two weeks, as he prepared for the monsoon.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Residents near Goodwin Fire burn area worry about flooding]

Wednesday night, Soto came home from a trip to Tucson to hear rushing water in his backyard.

"It's overwhelming. You don’t know where to start," Soto said.

"I wasn’t prepared for the magnitude," Soto said of the floods.

[READ MORE: Residents evacuated in Mayer due to flooding]

The Goodwin Fire scar can be seen from his backyard. That burn area is a big factor in the devastating floods in Mayer, with no vegetation to soak up even minimal rainfall.

[RELATED: Creek near Goodwin Fire scar already flowing after minimal rain]

"In five minutes' time, not only was the water on my property and flowing down, it was reaching the house," Soto said.

He moved his family and his animals to safer, drier ground. His horses are part of his earning potential, which he will be without for the next few months.

[Caught on camera: Flooding forces evacuations in Mayer]

"It looked like somebody poured tar out in the field, it was just black ooze," Soto said.

That ooze seeped into his house, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

[RELATED: Creek near Goodwin Fire scar already flowing after minimal rain]

"What I'm most concerned about is the mold and the water damage," he said.

He moved extra sandbags around his home, but his work is far from over.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

"It's supposed to rain every day for the next several days, so what's the likeliness of this happening again?" Soto asked.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.