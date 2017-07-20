Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office arrests murder-for-hire suspect

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that Cher Loken is not a suspect in the murder-for-hire investigation]

Detectives from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office have arrested 28-year-old Levi Jones after they discovered he attempted to arrange a murder of his co-defendant from a previous case.

YCSO says the investigation into the murder for hire plot ended on Wednesday, as Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of tampering with a witness and conspiracy to commit prison contraband. According to YCSO, he his being held without bond.

This all started on October 10, 2016, when Jones was arrested for first-degree murder at a Camp Verde Circle K, and it was his co-defendant from that case whom he planned to have killed. A release from YCSO said Jones also tried to arrange to intimidate witnesses of the 2016 case.

This information was found out by detectives in late May of 2017, while Jones was in custody at the Camp Verde Detention Center. At that time, Jones was serving time at the Camp Verde jail for an unrelated crime.

As if that weren't enough, YCSO says its initial investigation shows Jones was also trying to smuggle meth into the detention center with help from Cher Loken of Mesa. Loken, 45, was planning on sending the meth to Jones in the U.S. mail, according to the release.

She was later arrested for allegedly taking contraband into a correctional facility and has since been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

