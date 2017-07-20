Some good (and bad) news about the Phoenix heat

There is some good news and bad news when it comes to the heat in Phoenix. Let's start with the good!

Temperatures are on their downward slide from here on out in Phoenix! The average high for this time of year is 106 degrees.

Just a couple of weeks ago that number was 107 degrees.

Now that doesn't mean we won't see temperature spikes, but with all things being equal, our run-of-the-mill high temperatures will start to fall. So rejoice, Phoenicians!

[RELATED: This year has been the 2nd hottest on record]

[MORE: Weather blog]

Now to the bad news.

While the heat in Phoenix starts to moderate a bit in late July and in August, the high humidity is on! Hello, monsoon!

August is cooler than July, but the humidity is higher. Increased moisture during the monsoon makes it feel much hotter than it really is.

[RELATED: The heat index]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

That line about "dry heat" only really applies for the start of summer. The second half of summer in Phoenix can feel downright muggy!

We've really felt it out there this week with dew points consistently in the mid to upper 60s.

So. take your pick, slightly cooler weather vs high humidity!

I don't know about you, but I just can't wait for fall.

Producer's note (since Ian mentioned fall): Fall starts on Friday, Sept. 22 (the autumnal equinox, aka April Warneck's favorite holiday, is at 1:02 p.m. Arizona time) and ends on Thursday, Dec. 21, according to The Old Famer's Almanac.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.