No kill rescue animal shelter helps Pay it Forward to devoted volunteer

They're the dogs with health problems. Abandoned cats. Pets that have been abused.

Jenn Cline helps take care of them all at the Animals Benefit Club of Arizona, a no-kill rescue and rehab shelter in Phoenix.

"It makes it challenging because we get older dogs and cats, and ones with health issues," said Cline. "But they have a place until they get adopted here."

Over the years, Cline has helped find homes for hundreds of dogs and cats that at one time were considered unadoptable.

"When they get adopted its amazing," said Cline. "It's amazing because you just don't think people will come in and get that older dog. It does happen and it happens with those older cats."

Fellow volunteer Kelly Rostan has seen what a difference Cline is making with the animals and in the community, sometimes spending more than 30 hours a week helping out.

Rostan reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Cline.

"Jenn has done it over a long period of time and never asked for recognition or any thanks," said Rostan. "I just thought it would be nice to honor her in this way."

A news camera was there when Rostan showed up to give Cline $500.

"I nominated you for Channel 5 Pay it Forward award because I wanted you to be honored and recognized for your endless service," said Rostan. "She just goes above and beyond to put people at ease."

"Oh my goodness," said Cline. "This will go to good use."

If you are interested in adopting a dog or cat from the Animals Benefit Club you can visit http://animalsbenefitclub.com/.

