MCSO Sheriff's deputy recounts storm rescue effort at Lake Pleasant

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies raced through wind and rain to save stranded swimmers at Lake Pleasant last weekend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County sheriff's deputies raced through wind and rain to save stranded swimmers.

MCSO released body cam video that showed what rescuers were up against during last weekend's storms that hit Lake Pleasant.

They battled giant waves, while scrambling to pull boaters and paddle boarders to safety.

[RELATED: Monsoon pummels Lake Pleasant for second day in a row]

Deputy Sheriff Jacob Bowes was one of the heroes who put their lives on the line to help rescue nearly a dozen people.

"We were facing 8-foot swells, so our boat was going up and it looked like something you'd see in a movie," said Bowes. "You didn't see a foot past your boat. During these storms, there's usually zero visibility trying to see forward, so we go as slow as we can and as fast as we can at the same time."

[RELATED: Monsoon wallops state with torrential rain, gusty winds, lightning and even hail]

According to Bowes, one of the biggest challenges rescuers faced was locating boaters in distress.

Another issue was not enough people wearing life vests.

[SLIDESHOW: Lake Pleasant storm damage from Sunday]

Officials with Arizona's Game and Fish Department are telling boaters about the importance of planning ahead whenever they go to the lake, especially this time of year when a storm can roll through at any time.

"Make sure that you've got all your equipment on your boat that it's ready to go," said Hoffman. "Life jackets for everybody, navigation lights that work, batteries in flashlight, extra water and a weather radio because cell phone service doesn't always work."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.