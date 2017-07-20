Flagstaff boys rescue fallen bird

When some Flagstaff boys noticed a baby bird fall from its nest at a local park, they knew they had to help out.

So, they decided to call the police, and along with some assistance from the Flagstaff Parks Department, the baby bird was returned to the nest, according to a Facebook post from the Flagstaff Police Department.

If you find an unharmed baby bird, Flagstaff PD recommends that you replace it in the nest. For some species, this is actually beneficial because it results in the strong surviving.

If an entire nest falls out of a tree during a storm, put the nest back in the tree with the young birds in it.

Lastly, Flagstaff PD says birds do not abandon their young if someone touches them because birds do not have a strong sense of smell.

