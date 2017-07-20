SLIDESHOW: ASU debuts new student-athlete facility

Posted: Updated:
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The renovations continue at Sun Devil Stadium and the biggest difference this year is for the players.

[APP USERS: Click/tap here to see slideshow]

On Thursday, the media got its first look at the new student-athlete-facility.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.