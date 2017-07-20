Sun Devils debut new student-athlete facility

The "Sun Devils Who Served Wall" is displayed prominently at the new facility. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The first thing recruits see at ASU's new facility is the Rose Bowl logo and a picture of Pat Tillman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Todd Graham gives the first tour of the student-athlete facility to the media. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The renovation of Sun Devil Stadium continues.

The biggest change this season isn’t one many fans will get to see. 3TV/CBS 5 was let in to tour the new student-athlete facility with a special guest tour guide, head football coach Todd Graham.

“In my life, I’m sure that I’ll never get to do this again,” said Graham, who spearheaded the move of Sun Devil football from the south to the north end of the football stadium. “I think this is the best teaching and training facility that I’ve ever been around.”

[SLIDESHOW: ASU debuts new student-athlete facility]

The facility features a top-of-the-line weight room, medical technology and team meeting areas.

ASU players took the first tour of the facility and came away with rave reviews. The hallways pay homage to former players, coaches and those who served our country. Frank Kush and Pat Tillman are featured prominently on the military service wall.

“We wanted to build a facility that fit who were are,” said Graham. “We’re No. 1 in the country in innovation.”

This was Graham’s first time to speak publicly since the passing of Hall of Fame Coach Frank Kush. Graham had coffee with Coach Kush every Wednesday and was asked what Coach Kush might have thought of the new facility.

“He would tell me quite often that I was soft,” said Graham. “If he was coaching he would be pretty fired up about this building. To be honest, he was from a different era. He would think some of it was ridiculous.”

The next order of business for ASU is to complete the new scoreboard, which is scheduled to be operational for the opener on Aug. 31 against New Mexico St.

