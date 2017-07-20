Lamb homers twice, Diamondbacks beat Reds 12-2 to win series

Lamb homers twice, Diamondbacks beat Reds 12-2 to win seriesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Dog gives birth to rare green puppy
Dog gives birth to rare green puppy
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >
Remains found in search for missing father after flash flood
Remains found in search for missing father after flash flood
Officials said on Wednesday evening they found human remains that could be related to the missing father who was swept away in a flash flood.More >
Officials said on Wednesday evening they found human remains that could be related to the missing father who was swept away in a flash flood.More >
8-year-old Payson flash flood survivor wants to re-connect with his rescuer
8-year-old Payson flash flood survivor wants to re-connect with his rescuer
Only four people survived a flash flood near Payson Saturday, one was an 8-year-old boy. He has a stranger to thank for looking after him after the tragedy.More >
Only four people survived a flash flood near Payson Saturday, one was an 8-year-old boy. He has a stranger to thank for looking after him after the tragedy.More >
Indiana family fights to bring newborn home from Mexican hospital
Indiana family fights to bring newborn home from Mexican hospital
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is being held at a hospital in Cancun until a growing medical bill is paid.More >
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is being held at a hospital in Cancun until a growing medical bill is paid.More >
Phoenix girls, 10 & 12, stab woman who allegedly broke in through doggy door
Phoenix girls, 10 & 12, stab woman who allegedly broke in through doggy door
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
Juvenile witness forced to clean up murder scene, Phoenix police say
Juvenile witness forced to clean up murder scene, Phoenix police say
A juvenile witness was forced at knife point to clean up a murder scene, according to Phoenix police.More >
A juvenile witness was forced at knife point to clean up a murder scene, according to Phoenix police.More >
CT mother of four set to be deported
CT mother of four set to be deported
A mother of four set to be deported has learned it will happen on Thursday.More >
A mother of four set to be deported has learned it will happen on Thursday.More >
12 counts of attempted murder for man accused of running over mourners at cemetery
12 counts of attempted murder for man accused of running over mourners at cemetery
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >
Residents evacuated in Mayer due to flooding
Residents evacuated in Mayer due to flooding
Residents in a Mayer community were being evacuated Wednesday evening due to flooding, officials said.More >
Residents in a Mayer community were being evacuated Wednesday evening due to flooding, officials said.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
When it comes to health plan claims, no news isn't good news
When it comes to health plan claims, no news isn't good news
If you don't hear from your health insurer within a few weeks regarding a recent healthcare service, you should take action.More >
If you don't hear from your health insurer within a few weeks regarding a recent healthcare service, you should take action.More >
Sun Devils debut new student-athlete facility
Sun Devils debut new student-athlete facility
The renovation of Sun Devil Stadium continues. The biggest change this season isn’t one many fans will get to see. 3TV/CBS 5 was let in to tour the new student-athlete facility with a special guest tour guide, head football coach Todd Graham.More >
The renovation of Sun Devil Stadium continues. The biggest change this season isn’t one many fans will get to see. 3TV/CBS 5 was let in to tour the new student-athlete facility with a special guest tour guide, head football coach Todd Graham.More >
AZ driver's license manual updated with traffic stop tips
AZ driver's license manual updated with traffic stop tips
The Arizona Department of Transportation has amended the state’s driver's license manual to included text instructing prospective motorists on traffic stops.More >
The Arizona Department of Transportation has amended the state’s driver's license manual to included text instructing prospective motorists on traffic stops.More >
Thursday @ 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5: Beware of bank fees
Thursday @ 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5: Beware of bank fees
Would you ever spend $35 on a cup of coffee? If you have overdraft protection on your debit card you may already have. CBS 5 investigates the tactics some banks are quietly using to rack up big fees at your expense. Don't miss this CBS 5 News special report on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.More >
Would you ever spend $35 on a cup of coffee? If you have overdraft protection on your debit card you may already have. CBS 5 investigates the tactics some banks are quietly using to rack up big fees at your expense. Don't miss this CBS 5 News special report on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Phoenix officer involved in shooting
Phoenix officer involved in shooting
Phoenix police just had an officer involved shooting near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ttukdXMore >
Phoenix police just had an officer involved shooting near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ttukdXMore >
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in custody
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in custody
Phoenix police have taken the suspect in an officer-involved shooting into custody. It happened in a residential area near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road. Full story @ https://goo.gl/vUykJi.More >
Phoenix police have taken the suspect in an officer-involved shooting into custody. It happened in a residential area near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road. Full story @ https://goo.gl/vUykJi.More >
Official briefing on search for missing man after deadly flash flood- July 19, 2017 | 6 p.m.
Official briefing on search for missing man after deadly flash flood- July 19, 2017 | 6 p.m.
Officials gave an update where they said human remains were found during their search for a father who was missing after a deadly flash flood on Saturday. (Wednesday, July 19, 2017)More >
Officials gave an update where they said human remains were found during their search for a father who was missing after a deadly flash flood on Saturday. (Wednesday, July 19, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Police nab suspect in officer-involved shooting
RAW VIDEO: Police nab suspect in officer-involved shooting
The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead as the suspect in an officer-involved tried to run from police. Officers caught up and took him into custody. Full story @ https://goo.gl/vUykJi.More >
The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead as the suspect in an officer-involved tried to run from police. Officers caught up and took him into custody. Full story @ https://goo.gl/vUykJi.More >
Phoenix police officer involved in shooting
Phoenix police officer involved in shooting
Phoenix police just had an officer involved shooting near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road. Officers were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ttukdXMore >
Phoenix police just had an officer involved shooting near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road. Officers were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ttukdXMore >
Caught on camera: flooding forces evacuations in Mayer
Caught on camera: flooding forces evacuations in Mayer
John Campbell recorded this video of the flash flooding in Mayer that forced the evacuations of some people. (Wednesday, July 19, 2017)More >
John Campbell recorded this video of the flash flooding in Mayer that forced the evacuations of some people. (Wednesday, July 19, 2017)More >