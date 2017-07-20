Arizona jobless rate stays at 5.1 percent; 42,800 jobs lost

Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.1 percent during June even as the state's economy lost 42,800 jobs.

An Office of Economic Opportunity report released Thursday says the June employment loss was less than the post-recessionary average loss of 53,100 jobs.

Five of 11 economic sectors added jobs during June, led by a 2,200-job increase in professional and business services and a 2,000-job gain in manufacturing.

Six sectors lost jobs, with the government sector dropping 37,100 jobs during the month.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.