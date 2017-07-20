U.S. indictment accuses accountant of fraud, identity theft

A federal indictment charges an accountant who owned and operated a tax-preparation business with offices in Phoenix and Mesa with mail and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The 24-count indictment issued Tuesday alleges Erik Allen Ketelaar used his Tio Sam Taxes LLC business to defraud clients by diverting their income clients' tax refunds to his own accounts so he could keep the money.

The indictment alleges that Ketelaar beginning in 2013 deposited without authorization over 100 federal and state refund checks totaling over $127,000.

According to the indictment, the business' marketing was aimed at Spanish-speakers in the Phoenix area.

Ketelaar is scheduled to enter a plea during an Aug. 2 arraignment in federal court. A defense attorney who could comment on the allegations is not listed in court records.

