Bicycle rider hit by car in Phoenix now fighting for life

A bicyclist is fighting for his or her life after being hit by a car early Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at 16th Street and Southern Avenue.

The Phoenix Police Department tweeted that Southern Avenue would be closed between 16th and 20th streets for three to five hours.

Few details were immediately available, but investigators are working to piece together the moments leading up to the wreck.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department said the driver who hit the bicyclist stayed at the scene as required by law and was cooperating with officers.

Aerial video showed a white vehicle in the roadway and a bicycle standing on a median next to a stop sign.

No information about the victim was released. Pfohl said only that he or she “sustained life-threatening injuries.”

