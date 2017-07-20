Phoenix woman loses $3.5K to unlicensed contractor

3 On Your Side

Itzel Abarca has a talent when it comes to remodeling homes. She's done it before and calls renovating houses "fun.” "It is. I truly like it, I love it," she said.

Abarca's latest project is her Phoenix home, and now that it's been completely gutted, Abarca’s first goal is to have someone start remodeling.

So, she hired a guy by the name of Alejandro Marquez who claims to run a company called Alex's Home Remodeling.

"He was supposed to do the front yard, backyard, add cabinets, trim, shelves and doors,” she told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper. “Basically, everything. Even electricity.”

Abarca says the entire project was supposed to cost around $12,000. So, she says she gave a series of checks to Marquez totaling over $3,500.

“For $3,500, what did you get for your money?” Harper asked. "Nothing, he didn't do anything," she replied.

Abarca says the unlicensed contractor kept all the money and abandoned the project leaving her to hire someone else to get things rolling. And, she's not alone. 3 On Your Side has received a complaint from another viewer who claims Marquez took almost $4,000 and did absolutely nothing.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we managed to speak with Marquez on the phone.

“You have to be licensed by the State in order to be doing the work you're doing. And you're not,” Harper tells Marquez.

However, Marquez only giggled and acknowledged he’s not licensed.

Following that conversation, we went to Marquez' home, numerous times. But, no one ever answered.

After leaving our business cards several times, Marquez never did call us back. However, 3 On Your Side has learned that Marquez also goes by Alejandro Castellano. In fact, he has a mug shot under that name from when he was booked just a few years ago.

As for Abarca, she can't believe she's found herself in this situation and has no idea how to finish her home without the money he took.

“You need the $3,500 for this house,” Harper asked Abarca.

“Yeah, I need it, correct,” she replied.

