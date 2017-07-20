Small-format Target store to open in Phoenix

A small-format Target like this one is set to open on July 23 in uptown Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A new small-format Target store is set to open in the uptown Phoenix area, specifically at 1625 E. Camelback Road.

Doors open on Sunday, July 23 at 8 a.m. and get there bright and early because complimentary reusable bags will be provided to the first 1,000 guests.

According to a release, the 50,000-square-foot store, which is about three times as small as the regular-sized stores, will include store services such as CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Target Mobile and Order Pickup.

These new stores will be placed in densely-populated areas, mainly urban neighborhoods and near college campuses.

This is the first small-format store in the Phoenix area, and it will employ about 90 people.

Target will open 30 small-format stores in 2017, and according to the company's website, there are plans to fully renovate 500 stores in 2018 and 2019.

