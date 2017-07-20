Arizona police: Calif. man slain in gun battle with officers

Arizona police say a California man engaged in a gun battle with law enforcement officers before being fatally shot.

The shooting is being investigated by the Bullhead City Police Department, which says 54-year-old Silas Andrew Smith Jr. of Bellflower, California, was the man killed July 11 in the Golden Valley area near Kingman.

A police statement says a chase ensued after narcotics investigators saw a vehicle associated with a man wanted for questioning in a drug investigation.

The statement says Smith wasn't the suspect sought in the drug investigation but that both Smith and law enforcement officers fired shots during the gun battle. No officers were wounded.

[SLIDESHOW: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

According to the statement, the officers involved included a Mohave County sheriff's detective and a federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

Information from: Kingman Daily Miner, http://www.kingmandailyminer.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.