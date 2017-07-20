Phoenix police catch suspect in officer-involved shooting in Moon Valley area

Phoenix police caught a suspect who fled following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning.

It happened in a residential area in the Moon Valley neighborhood near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Antonio Garcia Goff, he fled in a vehicle.

Goff proceeded to drive toward the officers resulting in a 17-year-veteran officer opening fire.

It was a very active scene while police were searching the area for Goff. The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead for that search. The video camera was rolling as officers took the suspect into custody.

Goff was located in a residential backyard and was taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 officer.

While no officers were injured, Pfohl said Goff is recovering from a K9 officer's bite to the leg and a minor injury that may have been related to the shooting incident. He added it doesn't appear that the suspect has any gunshot wounds.

David Sampson said he saw a police officer on almost every corner of the neighborhood. He watched closely as the SWAT team rolled by and a police helicopter circled closer and closer to his street.

"They were really low and were yelling at us to get in the house and lock the doors so it was really intense," said Sampson.

A few blocks away, Lisa Kerby helped police find the suspect.

"My daughters and I were backing out of the driveway and we saw kind of a sketchy guy coming down the street," she explained. "When he ducked into our neighbor's yard, that's when I called 911."

"He was walking briskly and he was kind of looking over his shoulders and he was kind of dirty, not the most upstanding citizen. Not somebody you'd normally see in this neighborhood," she said.

Phoenix police identified the officer as a 45-year-old male who has been in service for 17 years.

Pfohl can't confirm if the man they arrested had a gun.

Goff was booked into jail on an outstanding warrant, as well as aggravated assault on a police officer and trespassing.

