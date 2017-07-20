'Only the Brave' trailer released about Granite Mountain Hotshots, Yarnell Hill wildfire

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for "Only the Brave" on Wednesday, a movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew that was killed battling the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for "Only the Brave" on Wednesday, a movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew that was killed battling the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire.

Nineteen hotshots battling the wildfire near Prescott lost their lives on June 30, 2013. Only one hotshot's member survived, who was moving a truck while the 19 others were overtaken by the fire near Prescott. It is considered one of the deadliest wildfires in history.

The fourth anniversary of the tragedy was remembered throughout Arizona last month, Gov. Ducey went on to declare the day "Yarnell 19 Remembrance Day."

The hotshots were also honored at the Hall of Fame Fire Museum in Phoenix last month.

The movie will feature Miles Teller, Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, along with several others, according to IMDB.

Joseph Kosinski is set to direct the drama while the script was written by Ken Nolan and Eric Singer.

Only the Brave will hit theaters October 20.

