Family safely escapes mobile home fire in Phoenix

A woman woke up to the smell of smoke inside her mobile home near Second Avenue and Cody Drive in south Phoenix Thursday morning and was able to get her three kids out safely.

The woman told Phoenix fire crews that her neighbors used a garden hose to try to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire spread to a neighboring mobile home but crews were able to put fight the flames at both homes simultaneously and extinguish the fire before it reached any other homes.

Phoenix FD said all residents self evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Two separate families, a total of seven people have been displaced by the fire and they are working with Phoenix Crisis units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.