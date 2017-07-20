Peeping Tom spies on woman at a Phoenix Petsmart

Phoenix police are searching for a peeping Tom who spied on a woman inside a Petsmart restroom. According to Phoenix PD, the incident happened on Friday at around 9:15 a.m. at the Petsmart near I-17 and Loop 101.

Police say the man followed the woman to the restroom and used a pair of reflective sunglasses to look at her in the adjoining stall.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. He is described as an adult male, 30-35 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 175-185 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

