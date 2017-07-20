Burton Barr Central Library now estimates 6,000 books damaged by storm

According to Phoenix fire Capt. Reda Bigler, the sprinkler line carried about 60 gallons of water per minute, much like a fire hydrant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The monsoon storm, which hit Saturday night, was so strong it damaged the building's roof, causing it to lose tiles and eventually damage a fire sprinkler water line. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While not ideal, the current estimate is just a fraction of the library's estimated 500,000 collection of books at Burton Barr. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Burton Barr Central Library has reported a current estimate of 6,000 books that were damaged by the monsoon storm on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Burton Barr Central Library has reported a current estimate of 6,000 books that were damaged by the monsoon storm on Saturday.

While not ideal, the current estimate is just a fraction of the library's estimated 500,000 collection of books at Burton Barr.

[RELATED: Storm damage forces closure of Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix]

The monsoon storm, which hit Saturday night, was so strong it damaged the building's roof, causing it to lose tiles and eventually damage a fire sprinkler water line.

According to Phoenix fire Capt. Reda Bigler, the sprinkler line carried about 60 gallons of water per minute, much like a fire hydrant.

[MORE: Storm damage to Burton Barr library sends patrons, staff to other branches]

It's estimated the water was flowing for at least 30 minutes.

The damaged books were primarily from the reference section, mostly being old almanacs, atlases and encyclopedias, said Lee Franklin, community relations managers for Phoenix Public Library.

[RAW VIDEO: Crews work on the damage at Burton Barr Central Library part one]

[RAW VIDEO: Crews work on the damage at Burton Barr Central Library part two]

The building's art collection was safely removed and stored, with help from the Phoenix Art Museum.

With the library's indefinite closure, all 208 Burton Barr Library employees have been reassigned throughout the Phoenix Public Library system.

[SLIDESHOW: Storm damage at Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

The floor in the rare book room was damaged from the storm as well. However, the entire collection was secured safely in its vault without any damage.

Damage assessment and the cause of the water leak is ongoing and no conclusive determinations have been made, Franklin said.

Keep up to date with the restoration of Burton Barr Central Library here.

For a list of Sunday hours for other libraries and programs, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.