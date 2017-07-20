Phoenix woman arrested in 2015 car crash that killed 1, hurt 2

A Phoenix woman accused of causing a car crash in 2015 that left a man dead and two others seriously injured has been arrested in the case. (Source: MCSO)

Phoenix police say 46-year-old Michelle Ware was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Bond was set at $250,000 at Ware's initial court appearance Wednesday. She doesn't have an attorney yet for her case.

Police say the car Ware was driving on Feb. 7, 2015 crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

They say tests showed Ware's blood-alcohol level was .243 percent at the time of the crash, more than triple the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.

Police say Ware suffered head trauma and numerous fractured bones in the crash and has needed extensive rehabilitation.

