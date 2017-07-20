Game On: 5 of the coolest arcade destinations in the Valley

Whether you're a nostalgia junkie or a hardcore gamer, arcades can be more than just a fun outing -- they can be an escape from the mundane. Luckily, the Valley area is big on gaming too and has a number of arcades to satisfy your penchant for competition.

Bonus Round

24 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013



Sure, Centipede, Ms. Pac-Man and Street Fighter II tickle your fancy. But do you also enjoy craft beer and a side of "old school" with your gaming? You may have met your match. Bonus Round, located in Central Phoenix, not only has classic video games on hand, but a selection of board games, as well. What's more, the games at Bonus Round are free!

Cobra Arcade Bar

801 N 2nd St #100, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Travel a little further south and you can find an arcade haven at Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix. Cobra Arcade Bar offers a bevy of vintage arcade games and more. The bar also offers cocktails, draft beers, wine and more. You must be 21 years old or over.

Castles N' Coasters

9445 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ 85051



If you're looking for a thrill ride, Castles N' Coasters can't be overlooked. Built in 1977, Castles N' Coasters has been dishing out family fun for more than 40 years in Phoenix. This popular destination not only serves up a large arcade selection, it has roller coasters and rides for when you want to switch up the fun.

Dave & Buster's

Adults looking for entertainment and a few drinks will be happy to know that there are three Dave & Buster's location in the Valley area, including northeast Phoenix, Tempe and Glendale.

Captain Cutaneum's Arcade '85

660 N. Gilbert Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85234



If you prefer a gaming experience that's also a blast from the past, Captain Cutaneum's Arcade '85 in Gilbert could be your fix. This unique and exciting destination has a selection of arcade games from year's past that could probably even make adults feel like a kid again. The arcade currently does not have set hours or days of operation. Check the website for more information.

