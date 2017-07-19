Animal-human encounters on the rise during the monsoon

The monsoon weather has brought out the creepy crawlies, including a tarantula. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The monsoon weather has brought out the creepy crawlies, including a tarantula. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A tarantula emerged from these boxes at a home in Cave Creek. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A tarantula emerged from these boxes at a home in Cave Creek. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
One sister grabbed a phone and recorded the tarantula. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) One sister grabbed a phone and recorded the tarantula. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Tarantulas eat pests like crickets and scorpions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Tarantulas eat pests like crickets and scorpions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The monsoon is leading to more human-animal encounters in the desert.

"It's finally raining, so they can go out and find water," Joe Hymes of the Phoenix Herpetological Society said, referring to tarantulas and other ground-dwellers.

Three sisters in Cave Creek were startled to find a tarantula crawling out of some moving boxes.

"I was moving them and saw something fuzzy. I screamed and went inside," Siena Hutcheson, age 10, said.

"We've seen snakes, javelinas and tons of scorpions, but this is the first tarantula," 11-year-old Makena said.

While the girls recoiled from the tarantula, their younger sister, Keana, was more intrigued.

"I liked him because he was fuzzy. I really wanted to keep him as a pet," she said.

That request was denied by all other members of her family.

"They don't want to be around people. They want to be away from you more than you want to be away from them," Hymes said, adding, "They're good to have around. They eat pests like crickets and scorpions."

