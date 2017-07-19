Crews rescuing man trapped in Mesa drainage hole

Crews are trying to get a man out of a drainage hole in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews are on the scene of a man who appears to be trapped in a "drainage hole" in Mesa.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety and officers with the Mesa Police Department were called out to the area of the U.S. 60 and Crismon around 7:30 p.m. due to reports of a man trapped.

The freeway is not closed but there are half a dozen emergency service vehicles on the shoulder of the westbound side of the Superstition Freeway.

Police said the man escaped from Mountain Vista Hospital and is now stuck in the drainage hole. The man is refusing to come out and he may be suicidal.

It's unclear how the man got down there or what his condition is.

