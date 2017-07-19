Neighbors reach out for help after dead dog left to rot in motor home

Neighbors in a Scottsdale trailer and RV park have spent the last two days dealing with the smell of a decomposing dog in a locked up motor home.

"That's what we're trying to do is get some help, not only for ourselves but for Drake, who is the innocent victim in this," said Bobbie Hendrix, who lives next door.

Drake, we're told, was a pit bull. He was about 4 years old and well-known in the Scottsdale Trailer Corral RV Park near Thomas and Scottsdale roads.

"Drake is probably, was a lovely four-year-old dog," Hendrix said.

"We've taken him some water at times cause we just felt like he was thirsty," neighbor Joel Strang said adding, "We gave them a little bit of dog food."

Scottsdale police say on Monday the dog was left inside the trailer with no air conditioning and when the owner returned, he was dead.

"Sadly, we knew something like this was going to happen. It's just terrible," said Hendrix.

What has happened since then is even worse.

Investigators say they provided the owner with a list of options for disposing of his body, but she told them she would take care of it on her own. She didn't. That was on Monday.

"You smell a dead dog, dying, rotting inside that motor home for three days now," Hendrix said.

After getting nowhere with several agencies, someone from the park contacted AZFamily. We started making some calls. Not long after, Scottsdale police went out to the park again, and with the help of the streets department, removed the dog's body to dispose of it properly.

While neighbors were grateful that something was finally done, they still want to see justice for what happened to Drake.

"He gave them unconditional love and they gave him death," said Hendrix.

Scottsdale police are still investigating the dog's death. We're told once they finish, they'll send it to the city prosecutor's office for a determination on possible charges.

