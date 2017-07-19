Residents evacuated in Mayer due to flooding

Residents in a Mayer community were evacuated Wednesday evening due to flooding and more communities are on standby, officials said.

Around 8:45 p.m., officials lifted the mandatory evacuations for Mayer and Spring Valley. Although residents have been cleared to return home, they are being told by officials with the Mayer Water District to boil their water until further notice.

Officials earlier had evacuated residents at Chimney Ranch Trailer Park near Highway 69, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

"It was very scary. I was holding one daughter with one hand and then I was holding my two-year-old in my other arm. We got out just in time," one resident said.

At least two families were rescued from the flooding. Rescue crews helped families out of their homes because of water flooding up on the skirts of their homes.

Officials said water had subsided in the community and they are monitoring areas south of Spring Valley and Cordes Lakes. Flood waters were moving down to Black Canyon City from Big Bug Creek.

Around 9 p.m., a Red Cross spokesperson said a shelter at Mayer High School was officially open, and there are some residents who don't have water or electricity in their homes.

Red Cross said that 14 people stayed in the shelter overnight.

A flash flood warning was issued until 5:45 a.m. Thursday for Yavapai County, including Black Canyon City, Rock Springs and Cordes Lakes.

No injuries were reported.

