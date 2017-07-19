Cave Creek thrift shop rallies funds for family of Payson flood victims

Crews believe they have found the body of a Cave Creek father who went missing after a deadly flood near Payson. Now, his surviving family members are planning for 10 funerals.

Hector Miguel Garnica, whose wife, Maria Raya-Garcia, their three small children, his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and other relatives were killed in the flood.

To help offset some of those costs, one Cave Creek church is trying to raise funds.

Wednesday and Thursday, Good Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church's Gold Mine Thrift Shop is donating all of its proceeds to two of its members, the aunt and the uncle of Hector Garnica. The couple attends the church and serve on its ministry team.

[READ MORE: 9 killed, 1 missing after flash flood tears through swimming hole near Payson]

"First of all, we're all devastated. It's very hard for us in the community. So, I think when you think of friends and losing nine family members is just horrific," said Gold Mine Thrift Store Manager Lena Jo McCoy, before Hector Garnica’s remains had been found.

The thrift shop's goal by the end of the week is to raise $5,000 for the family.

"Cave Creek is such a small community everyone felt like they had personally been touched by it even though I didn't know the family,” said shopper and Cave Creek resident Jayne Carroll.

[READ MORE: Loved one remembers family who died together in flash flood north of Payson]

Gold Mine is also taking online donations through the church's website through the end of the week. It says make a note on the donation form you wish the funds to go to the Garnica Family.

Jakki Moss, a manager with the local family-owned Messinger Mortuary, said visitation for the victims will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Scottsdale. The funeral Mass for the group is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.