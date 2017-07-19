Tempe PD: Driver injured after crashing into city bus

One person was in serious condition after a car crashed into a city bus Wednesday afternoon in Tempe, police said.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. near Priest Drive and Arizona Mills, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said a vehicle crashed into the back of a city bus. The driver had to be extricated from the car, police said.

The driver was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police temporarily closed southbound lanes of Priest Drive, just south of the U.S. 60, after the collision.

No additional information was immediately available.

