Phoenix man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in a hit-and-run car crash that killed a teenage girl.

Phoenix police say 36-year-old Lamar Ross Mays was arrested late Monday.

They say Mays also is facing a charge of failing to stay at the scene of a deadly accident.

Bond was set at $50,000 at Mays' initial court appearance Wednesday. He doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Police say the 17-year-old girl was struck while in a crosswalk Monday night and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

They say a witness followed Mays after he drove away from the crash scene.

Police say Mays stopped in a supermarket parking lot to check the damage to his vehicle when police arrived and arrested him.

