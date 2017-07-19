Surprise PD looking for WinCo shoplifting suspect

The suspect stole two bottles of Malibu rum. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

Surprise Police Department are looking for a WinCo shoplifting suspect. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

The Surprise Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the thief who hit WinCo Foods.

It happened the night of Wednesday, July 5 at the 24/7 grocery store near Bell Road and State Route 303.

Police say the man walked in at about 11 p.m. and shoplifted two bottles of Malibu rum. He left the store on foot.

The man is believed to be involved in at least one other incident.

Report information leading to the location or identity of the suspect to Detective Forbrook at 623-222-4182 or 623-222-8477. Email tips to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police, please refer to Incident #170701745.

UPDATE: Believe we have the suspect identified; greatly appreciate all of your assistance. Once an arrest is made we will provide an update. https://t.co/VfbsaMS9MF — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 20, 2017

Can you help YOUR Surprise Police Department identify this guy? He is a suspect in two shoplifting cases. https://t.co/qu4lkG6HST pic.twitter.com/3ETSyw3hza — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 19, 2017

