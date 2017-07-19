Do you know him? Tempe P.D. releases photos of suspected bank robber

Police are searching for the man who robbed a Tempe bank Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 20 E. University Drive.

While no details were immediately available, the Tempe Police Department released a pair of surveillance photos of the suspect.

Officers were searching the area of Mill Avenue and University Drive for the man, according to a tweet by the Tempe Police Department.

If you know this man or if you see him, please call 911.