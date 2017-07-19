Mesa man indicted for senior citizen home theft

An Arizona grand jury has indicted Arthur Michael Sesate for allegedly stealing jewelry from seven people at an assisted living facility in Mesa. (Source: AG Mark Brnovich)

State prosecutors say 24-year-old Arthur Michael Sesate is facing seven counts of burglary, three counts of trafficking in stolen property, two counts of forgery and multiple counts of theft.

It was unclear Wednesday if Sesate has a lawyer yet.

Authorities say a resident of the Fellowship Square Senior Living Facility discovered her diamond engagement ring was missing in January and notified management.

Other residents also discovered they were missing jewelry from their apartments.

Authorities say Sesate was a maintenance man at the facility and had a master key that allowed him to enter the apartments.

He allegedly pawned the jewelry and used the money to buy drugs.

