Suns owner on arena: 'Refurbishing this one is option 1A for me'

Talking Stick Resort Arena was opened in 1992 and is one of the oldest arenas in the NBA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For the first time in years, the "championship" was mentioned at a Phoenix Suns news conference.

Suns owner Robert Sarver announced a contract extension for general manager Ryan McDonough and hiring of former Suns player James Jones as VP of Basketball as Vice President of Basketball Operations.

[READ MORE: Suns extend GM McDonough, hire Jones for front office]

Sarver, speaking for the first time publicly in months, addressed the Suns' arena situation.

"Our arena is becoming outdated. We're soon to be the second oldest arena in the league, smallest arena in the league square footage wise, not so much seating capacity," said Sarver. "We have to have an NBA quality facility. I know the City of Phoenix knows that... hopefully, in the next couple years, we'll start construction on something"

[RAW VIDEO: Suns owner speaks about arena situation]

The Suns shared Talking Stick Resort Arena with the Arizona Coyotes until 2003. The Suns' owner was asked whether he'd be open to partnering with the Coyotes on a new arena in downtown Phoenix.

"I'm open to doing what's best for the City of Phoenix, and for us, first and foremost," said Sarver. "If that happens to be this building than that's not an option because of the way this building was built. So, we'll see where it goes."

Sarver went on say his first option is to refurbish the current arena and the team could play there while construction is being done.

"I think it's the most cost effective and most practical, in a day and age where dollars are important all the way around," said Sarver. "I think we have something here we can work with. I think it's probably option 1A for me."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.