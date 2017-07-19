Indoor Adventures

By: Mia Atkins



Temperatures in Arizona continue to rise, and with the Monsoons rolling in, the weather is even more unpredictable. If you are an adventurous person, it can be hard to find fun things to do when the weather is bad. What people don't realize is that there are so many fun things to do inside that can still get you out experiencing life.



iFLY- Phoenix

If you want the thrill of skydiving without actually jumping out of a plane, iFLY is the place to go. You will get geared up, and head into the air capsule where your flight instructor will take you through the motions. The entire experience is about an hour and 45 minutes. Once you're done, you will receive a flight certificate to prove your bravery.

Visit www.iFlyworld.com for more information.



Lava River Cave- Flagstaff

Flagstaff is always a great place to go cool down in Arizona, and the Lava River Cave is a great way to hike indoors. The cave floor is made of cooled lava from many years ago. Inside the cool interior of the cave, you hike up .8 miles into the cave and explore the natural creation the lava made.



First Draft Book Bar- Phoenix

If you love to read and if you love to drink wine, this is the place for you. First Draft book bar has a full bar, and a cafe style sitting area where you can sip on a beverage while reading your favorite book. The bar is also attached to a bookstore so if you need a new read, pick one up at changing hands bookstore and walk right next door to get a glass of wine.

For more information visit www.changinghands.com/firstdraftbar.



Vino and Canvas

Vino and Canvas is a way for you to learn how to paint a masterpiece, and get a little buzz at the same time. They travel all over Arizona to do events where people can come, drink and paint. You can schedule a time and place for them to come, or see where their scheduled events are and buy a ticket. If you use GROUPON, you can get a two hour class for only $24! What a deal!

To find a class near you visit vinoandcanvas.com.



Star Fighters Arcade- Mesa

If you want your kids to take a trip back to your childhood, take them over to the Star Fighters Arcade. They have over 130 vintage video games anywhere from PacMan to Donkey Kong. They also have pinball machines galore, and occasionally you can catch a bracket style tournament to face off against others.

To find out more visit starfightersarcade.com



Cliff Castle Casino, Kids Quest- Camp Verde

While a casino may not seem like the best place for kids, at Cliff Castle Casino it is a blast! Kids Quest is a supervised child care center in the casino where the kids can play for hours and hours without needing their parents to stick around. Kids Quest has supervisors at all times, and they are all CPR certified. Inside, kids can explore on an indoor playground, jam out at the karaoke stage and so much more!

To find out hours of operation, rates and more of the attractions available, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/family-fun/kids-quest/