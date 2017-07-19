Herb Marinated Hanger Steak

Yield: 4 - 6 Servings

2 lbs. Hanger steak

1 recipe Herb Marinade (recipe follows)

As needed Vegetable oil

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Place the steak in a glass or stainless steel container. Pour enough of the marinade over the beef to coat well, however save just a bit of the marinade for basting. Cover and allow to marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

2. Heat your broiler on high heat. Season the steak with salt and pepper and broil, turning and basting occasionally, until desired doneness is achieved (120 degrees’ internal temperature on an instant read thermometer for medium rare).

3. Remove from the oven and allow to “rest” at least 10 minutes before carving. Slice against the grain into ¼” slices, cutting on a slight bias (i.e., your knife at a 15 – 30-degree angle to the cutting board). Serve with roasted potatoes and a little salad.



Herb Marinade

Yield: Approx. 1 cup

2 Tbsp Honey

1/4 cup Soy sauce

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

1 large Shallot, peeled and sliced

1 tsp. Mustard powder

1/2 tsp. Paprika

1/2 cup Olive oil

½ Tbsp. Parsley, chopped

½ Tbsp.. Oregano, chopped

½ Tbsp. Thyme, chopped

½ Tbsp. Rosemary, chopped



1. In a blender, combine honey, soy, garlic, shallots, mustard powder and paprika. On low speed, puree into a paste. With the motor running, add the oil in a stream. Add the herbs and blend briefly.