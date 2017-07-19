Phoenix girls, 10 & 12, stab woman who allegedly broke in through doggy door

Anderson stood quietly by her lawyer during her initial court appearance. (Source: Maricopa County Superior Court)

A Phoenix woman who allegedly crawled through a doggy door into a house where two girls were home alone is facing a slew of charges including burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police arrested Kristen Anderson, 34, Tuesday in the Norterra area, which is north of 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

It started with a 911 call from a resident.

“Witnesses reported that a female adult suspect had been seen acting erratic, jumping fences and striking walls,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department explained.

Minutes after the first call, a man called 911 to report that his 10- and 12-year-old daughters had called him about an intruder in their home.

Police later identified that person as Anderson and said she had gotten into the house through a doggy door.

Anderson, according to court paperwork, grabbed one of the girls and threw her on the couch. The girl’s sister then stabbed Anderson in the chest.

Anderson “started rubbing her hand in her blood then rubbing it onto her face saying ah, blood [sic],” the arresting officer wrote in his probable cause statement. "The defendant rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls].”

The other girl had Anderson's blood on her, as well, but police were not sure how that happened.

The children managed to get away and go to a neighbor for help. They were not physically hurt.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, Anderson “was walking down the street yelling, you cant [sic] control me,” according to court documents.

The entire elapsed time from the first 911 call and the time officers took Anderson into custody was about 10 minutes. The story, however, does not end there.

Anderson was taken to the hospital to be treated for the stab wound and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to the court paperwork, Anderson would not cooperate with medical personnel as they tried to do a CT scan. The arresting officer said Anderson kicked a member of the hospital staff in the stomach as she attempted to give her a sedative so they could proceed with the scan.

Once doctors released her, Anderson was able to make her initial court appearance. She stood quietly by her lawyer during the short proceeding.

Anderson's court paperwork indicates that the arresting officer believes she might be mentally disturbed and that there was no obvious evidence that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A judge set Anderson's bond at $5,000 and ordered electronic monitoring should she be released.

