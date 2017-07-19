Search resumes for man swept away by flash flood that killed 9

Searches include divers probing ponds of standing water along the river and forestry crews using saws to cut up tree limbs to allow other searchers to dig and check under rocks and deep piles of debris. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of searchers are again combing an Arizona riverbed, looking for the body of a 27-year-old man missing since flash flooding killed nine family members.

Hector Miguel Garnica was swept away Saturday in a thunderstorm-produced flash flood that swept through swimming hole along the river in the Tonto National Forest.

Weather creating possible flood conditions has hampered the search during the past two days.

Incident management team leader Pruett Small says the 75 to 80 searchers will again be pulled from their work along the East Verde River if conditions Wednesday pose a danger.

Searches include divers probing ponds of standing water along the river and forestry crews using saws to cut up tree limbs to allow other searchers to dig and check under rocks and deep piles of debris.

