It never rains in MY neighborhood!

The only thing predictable about the monsoon is its unpredictability.

No storm is the same and no season is either. Still, some people think Mother Nature is avoiding them.

I hear from people all the time that their neighborhood NEVER gets rain! There’s only a little bit of truth to that statement. It’s true that some parts of the Valley are favored over others for rainfall thanks to location and elevation, among other factors.

The west Valley, for example, doesn’t typically get as much rain as other areas in metro Phoenix.

I recently interviewed Daniel Henz at Maricopa County Flood Control about this topic. He says that when you look at decades of data, communities like Surprise, Peoria and Goodyear usually don’t see as many storms as the north, south and east portions of the Valley.

But that wasn’t the case last year, as many west Valley gauges picked up some of the most rain in town.

Again, an example of how it really does vary from year to year.

In general, though, outflows from storms on the Mogollon Rim or in northern or southern Arizona tend to collide more often over the north and East Valley, generating new storms more often in communities like Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale and Cave Creek.

And storms more easily move off the Rim into communities like Fountain Hills, Cave Creek and Carefree thanks to their proximity to those higher elevations.

We’re about one month into monsoon season 2017, and we’ve seen some decent storms roll through those East Valley communities.

But we’ve also seen strong storms drop into the northwest Valley several times. We even saw a large dust storm move into the west Valley from the northwest. And that’s pretty rare around here.

One month into the season and Litchfield Park has received the most rain so far at more than 2 inches. Scottsdale has picked up more than an inch, along with downtown Phoenix and Mesa. Glendale, Goodyear and Apache Junction have seen around three-quarters of an inch, and Gilbert is at only about a quarter of an inch.

We have a long way to go still until the end of monsoon season, and most of our heavy rain comes in August and September. So don’t let your guard down and assume that just because the big soakers haven’t hit your neighborhood that they won’t. Monsoon season runs through Sept. 30.

If you want to know just how much rain fell in your neighborhood during a storm, we've got real-time rainfall totals on our website and app.

