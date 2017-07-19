8-year-old flood survivor to meet his rescuer next week

Now healing at home, Raiden wants to reconnect with Kelley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After being hit by a wall of water, he says a man named Kelley pulled him to safety and walked with him back to the parking lot to waiting paramedics. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The good Samaritan who helped a little boy after the deadly flood near Payson over the weekend has been found!

Tuesday night, we told you about 8-year-old Raiden Garcia Baker. He was one of only four survivors when a flash flood swept away his family from the Cold Springs swimming hole.

[READ MORE: 9 killed, 1 missing after flash flood tears through swimming hole near Payson]

After being hit by a wall of water, Raiden was separated from his father. He says a man named Kelley pulled him to safety and walked with him back to the parking lot to waiting paramedics.

Now healing at home, Raiden wants to reconnect with Kelley.

“He hasn't stopped talking about him since he came back,” said Tasha Baker, Raiden's mother.

[SLIDESHOW: Deadly flash flood at swimming hole near Payson]

After our story aired, we got a call from a man claiming to be Kelley's father-in-law. Numbers were exchanged, and more calls were made. Kelley and Raiden's mother were able to talk over the phone Wednesday morning.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

The three plan to meet in person next week.

“I just want to tell him, 'Thank you for keeping me company, I'm so glad you were there,'” said Raiden.

More on deadly flash flood:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.