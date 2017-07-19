Cucumber refresher & Fat Burning Instant Ice Cream

Cucumber refresher
Cool craving buster that promotes healthy circulation and complexion. Pair this up with any salad or dish.
1 cucumber sliced with mandoline
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp of fresh herbs (cilantro, mint, fennel)
Sea salt to taste
Dash of cayenne to help with circulation
Directions:
Slice cucumber and place in a bowl followed by ingredients. Toss around with fork or tongs to mix in flavor.
FAT BURNING INSTANT ICE CREAM
Plant based & sugar-free
6-oz Coconut Milk (unsweetened)
1/2 Avocado (1/4 cup)
1 Scoop of plant protein powder (chocolate or vanilla)
1-2 squirts chocolate stevia (1 tsp monk fruit or sweetener of choice)
Optional:
2 tbsp chocolate chips (stevia-sweetened)
2 tbsp cacao powder
1 Squirt peppermint oil
Note: High powered blender recommended to break up ice. Mix should be on the thick side, add milk slowly if needed.