Cucumber refresher & Fat Burning Instant Ice Cream

Cucumber refresher

Cool craving buster that promotes healthy circulation and complexion. Pair this up with any salad or dish.

1 cucumber sliced with mandoline

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp of fresh herbs (cilantro, mint, fennel)

Sea salt to taste

Dash of cayenne to help with circulation

Directions:

Slice cucumber and place in a bowl followed by ingredients. Toss around with fork or tongs to mix in flavor.



FAT BURNING INSTANT ICE CREAM

Plant based & sugar-free

6-oz Coconut Milk (unsweetened)

1/2 Avocado (1/4 cup)

1 Scoop of plant protein powder (chocolate or vanilla)

1-2 squirts chocolate stevia (1 tsp monk fruit or sweetener of choice)

Optional:

2 tbsp chocolate chips (stevia-sweetened)

2 tbsp cacao powder

1 Squirt peppermint oil

Note: High powered blender recommended to break up ice. Mix should be on the thick side, add milk slowly if needed.

