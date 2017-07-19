DPS releases names of victims in deadly rollover on S.R. 87

Arizona DPS has released the names of the two victims who died after a single vehicle rollover on S.R. 87 July 13. DPS said the driver, Rafael Rosa, 19 of Mesa and the front passenger, Esmeralda Rojas, 19 also of Mesa were killed in the crash.

Four other passengers were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They include two males and one female who are all minors between the ages of 9 and 17 and one 20-year-old woman, Leslye Canton of Apache Junction who was also ejected from the vehicle.

Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on July 13 on S.R. 87 near Gilbert Road.

DPS said the vehicle was traveling southbound when Rosa lost control. The Jeep ran off the road, rolled in the median, then crossed the northbound lanes of S.R. 87 and finally stopped on the right shoulder.

The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed at Gilbert Road until 8 a.m. that morning.

