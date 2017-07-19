Mesa police arrest man for fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend

Gonzalez told authorities that he was picking up his gun and placing it in his pocket when he accidentally shot the victim.(Source: MCSO)

The Mesa Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man after he was accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend Tuesday.

According to Mesa police, they responded to a shooting call near Kino Drive and Horne.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

[PDF: Original police report on the arrest of 19-year-old Luis Angel Gonzalez]

Mesa police said the suspect remained at the scene and was identified as 19-year-old Luis Angel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez told authorities that he was picking up his gun and placing it in his pocket when he accidentally shot the victim.

Due to the victim’s age, Mesa police will not release her identity.

Gonzalez told officers that the victim was his girlfriend.

Mesa police say Gonzalez was arrested and charged with one count of negligent homicide.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.