Wednesday, July 19

Wildlife World Zoo: Jeweled Lacerta

Jeweled Lacerta Facts:

Their status is Near Threatened

Adults are usually between 1-2 feet long but can grow to 3ft.

Newly hatched young are 1.5 to 2 in long, excluding tail.

They are the largest lizard in Europe.

There tail is responsible for around 2/3 of their total length.

This is a robust lizard with a serrated collar. The male has a characteristic broad head. It has thick, strong legs, with long, curved claws. The dorsal background color is usually green, but sometimes grey or brownish, especially on the head and tail. This is overlaid with black stippling that may form a bold pattern of interconnected rosettes. The underside is yellowish or greenish.

The male is brighter in color than the female and has blue spots on its flanks; there are fewer or none in the female.

Found in Portugal, Spain, southern France and Italy, jeweled lacertas live in a variety of habitats, including sunny dry areas, shady regions and near streams.

They are terrestrial and commonly found in open and dry areas such as wooded areas, scrub lands, olive groves, vineyards, meadows and also rocky or sandy sights on the Atlantic coast and on some isolated islands off the coast of Portugal.

Eats mainly large insects such as beetles. Will also eat eggs and chicks out of bird nests and may occasionally take small mammals. In dryer areas, they will also eat plant matter and fruit.

Predators include larger animals and birds. Due to the decline of rabbit populations predators are feeding on this species more.

Breeding occurs in late spring or early summer. The males will become territorial and fight during the breeding season. They have a clutch size of a maximum of 22 eggs and they lay their eggs about three months after mating. They will hide their eggs under stones and logs or in loose soil or leaf litter. In dryer climates, they will lay fewer and larger eggs. Eggs usually hatch between 8-14 weeks after being laid.

Sexually mature at the age of two.

They are diurnal and hibernate from November to March each year.

Life Span is 10-15 years

Declining population mainly due to habitat destruction. Also threatened by increased predation because of decreased rabbit populations. Common in the pet trade and can be taken out of wild populations which will aid to the decreasing population trends. They are also considered to be a delicacy in parts of Spain which also could lead to a decrease in population size.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Summer Splash: Oasis Water Park

Nestled at the base of America's largest urban park and wilderness preserve, Arizona Grand features a 7-acre Oasis Water Park with a legendary 8-story thrill slide, a winding lazy river, a giant wave pool and a 25-person hot tub. As we take a "summer splash" into all things water this week on GMAZ, we check out what makes this waterpark a #1 staycation destination.

There are three slides coming from Slide Canyon Tower at Oasis Water Park:

Free-Fall Slide- 67-foot drop that is almost vertical and extends into 225 feet long run out, it's speed is approximately 35 MPH.

Speed Slide- Slight horizontal start abruptly has a 67-foot drop and extends 225 feet long run out speed is approximately 40 MPH.

Serpentine- A gradual 42-foot drop twists and curves 300 feet before entering a three and a half foot catch pool

Height of Impressive section (biggest drop or coolest part): 67-foot drop. Top Speed 40 MPH

Zuni River (Busy River)- 950 feet long, 12 feet wide at points, and 3 separate footbridges. The busy river features

boiling rapids and arching jets. 6 guards are on this feature at one time.

Wave Pool-10,000 square feet, zero-depth entry that deepens to five feet, and a two-foot action wave system. Waves

run on a cycle with the boiling rapids in the river, waves for 5 min and rapids for 5 min.

Activity Pool-Connected to the wave pool, has a volleyball net and a basketball hoop along with in-water benches.

Wild Cat Springs (Kid Pool) - 800 square feet, six water jets on spray deck and here additional spray jets in the water.

Caliente Springs (Spa) - Three feet deep, seats 25 adults and overlooks the wave pool.

For more information, visit: www.ArizonaGrandResort.com

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa-Oasis Water Park

8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Volcano Oasis can be all yours for your next event

With its waterslides, waterfalls, erupting volcanos and hidden coves, you'd think you were at a fancy Las Vegas pool, but no, you're actually at a home in Peoria. Welcome to Volcano Oasis! It's one of the most unique backyards you'll ever see, and can be yours for an exotic wedding destination or rental on Air B & B. We meet the owner behind this "Volcano Oasis" and learn how he created this amazing tropical backyard paradise.

For more information, visit: http://www.volcanooasis.com/

Volcano Oasis

10121 W. Mariposa Grande, Peoria AZ 85308

Summer Splash: Saguaro Lake Ranch

If you've been out to Saguaro Lake, you may have noticed the turn off to the hidden ranch. Founded in 1930 as housing for the dam workers, the ranch features horseback riding, kayaking, and tubing. For those looking for rest and relaxation, the ranch is an oasis of tranquility on the banks of the Lower Salt River, in the shadow of the Bulldog Cliffs.

For more information, visit: www.SaguaroLakeRanch.com

Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch

13020 N Bush Highway, Mesa AZ 85215

480-984-2194

Do it Herself: Crate End Table

Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot shows us how to make an end table from an old crate. You can find out how by attending one of Home Depot's Do it Herself classes every third Thursday at every HomeDepot.com location.

For more information, visit:

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

Best deals on back to school supplies

It's hard to believe the students at Chandler School District go back to school on Monday! The Deals Diva Alicia Markham shares her favorite finds from the dollar store and your other favorite stores!

For more information, visit: www.dealsinaz.com

Local Love: Listening Room

After years of local performing in the Nashville and Phoenix markets and more years of touring performances across the US, marketing professional and music manager Jim Colletti and singer-songwriter Adam Smith set out to create the ideal performance experience for the performer. Jim and Adam truly believe that if the performer has everything needed to present their best possible performance, the audience will surely have the best possible experience.

Musicians and singers face a number of challenges pursuing their art. They must often perform under conditions that are less than ideal, including noisy bars and restaurants, awkward coffee shops or wide-open public spaces where they are easily ignored.

As an alternative, The Listening Room Phoenix offers the perfect space for acoustic performance artists, and the people who appreciate them. Acoustically balanced and technically sound, it provides a pure experience for both the player and spectator, free of distraction or discomfort of any kind. And, each performance is recorded before a live studio audience, which guarantees a rapt and receptive crowdand a satisfying performance.

Centrally located in midtown Phoenix AZ, The Listening Room Phoenix is open to audiences who appreciate great acoustic music. Although the performances are free, participating audiences are encouraged to make at least a $20 donation to the artist. This will go a very long way in keeping each artist on their path to success and keeping The Listening Room a healthy destination for great music in Phoenix.

For more information, visit: www.thelisteningroomphoenix.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/thelisteningroomphoenix

The Listening Room Phoenix

4614 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Phone:480-390-4900