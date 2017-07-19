Baseball players order an Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque

Four minor league Seattle Mariners team members had a switch of plans getting from Arizona to their Monday night game in Albuquerque.

Infielder D.J. Peterson, relief pitcher Mark Lowe, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher, Pat Light of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers teamed together for a 7-hour Uber drive to get to the game on time.

Initially, the minor league team members booked tickets through American Airlines, but their quick-travel plans fell through. Thanks to a willing Uber driver, they were able to quickly switch their travel plans early Monday morning to hit the road for their game later that night.

The cost of the ride from Phoenix to Albuquerque, New Mexico totaled to $683.52. The team lost their game later that evening, but nonetheless still gave their driver a five star rating for his effort.

