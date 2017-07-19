Parents indicted in Tucson heroin ring now facing child abuse charges

Five of the 13 suspects indicted in a Tucson heroin trafficking ring are now facing charges of child abuse. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 88 new criminal charges against the 13 defendants on Tuesday.

Back in November 2016, multiple agencies dismantled the drug ring in Tucson where investigators said heroin and cocaine were found inside some of the defendants' homes where they lived with their children.

Lab tests confirmed that those children were allegedly exposed to high levels of cocaine from the drugs being stored and manufactured in the homes.

Investigators also said they believed more than $800,000 was laundered. According to a press release from Attorney General Brnovich, many of the defendants accused of laundering money were also receiving fraudulent state benefits through Arizona Health Care cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES).

