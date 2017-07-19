Phoenix fire crews quickly gain control of storage room fire

Phoenix fire put out a fire in an apartment complex's storage room Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fire started in a detached storage room for an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Glendale Avenue. The room stored tools and equipment for the apartment complex.

Phoenix fire crews quickly gained control of the fire to save a majority of the small building.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under control, Phoenix fire said.

What started the fire has yet to be determined.

