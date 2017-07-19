Chandler police lend helping hand to calf that fell out of trailer

"@ChandlerPolice Officer Grady tending to a calf that fell out of a trailer during transport. Calf had minor road rash & will be fine." (Source: @ChandlerPolice/Twitter)

The list of duties a police officer must tend to never ends.

Just ask the Chandler Police Department, who shared a photo of on Twitter of one of their officer comforting a calf that had a scary accident.

Chandler police officer Eli Grady tended to a calf that fell out of a trailer during transport.

The calf suffered minor road rash and is expected to be fine, thankfully.

@ChandlerPolice Officer Grady tending to a calf that fell out of a trailer during transport. Calf had minor road rash & will be fine. pic.twitter.com/CzYtJwMK3o — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 18, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.